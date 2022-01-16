Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Quidel worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.