Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $40,901,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Progyny by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

