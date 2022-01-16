Analyzing Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics -81.17% -84.62% -27.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 9.07 -$6.29 million N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics $260.89 million 11.25 -$276.85 million ($0.90) -11.70

Kazia Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kazia Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Kazia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.