IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $445,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $445,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of IRMD opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.45 million, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $50.88.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
IRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
