DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta Sells 4,700 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
