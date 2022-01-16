DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta Sells 4,700 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

