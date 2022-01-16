Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 45,709 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $363,961.20.

Shares of PARR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

