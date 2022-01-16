Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 8.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 3,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 75,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.