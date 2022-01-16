Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $3,635,361.01 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARES stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

