Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ITRI opened at $63.11 on Friday. Itron has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Itron by 23.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

