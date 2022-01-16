Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 4.2%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 571,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,294,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.