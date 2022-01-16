Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,133,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 11,405,914 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

