TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.93

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 49371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

