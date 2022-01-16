UBS Group Begins Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

