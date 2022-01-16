Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 175809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

