Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

