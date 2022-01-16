J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $230.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.56.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.
In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
