J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $230.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

