First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

