Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 446.66% and a negative return on equity of 945.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

