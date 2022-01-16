Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,842 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOB. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

