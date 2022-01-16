Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,402 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,402 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Banner worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 543.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 390.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

BANR stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

