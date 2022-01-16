Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.45 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

