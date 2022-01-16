Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CDK Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.