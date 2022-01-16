Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

