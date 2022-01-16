B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

