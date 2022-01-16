Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 581 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

