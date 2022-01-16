Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,722 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.39% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 304,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753.

BATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

