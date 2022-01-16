Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Redfin by 281.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 259,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $6,659,776. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

