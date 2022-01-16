PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Standex International worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 447.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Standex International by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

