Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

