South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SJI opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 209,917 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

