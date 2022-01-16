Stifel Nicolaus Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $300.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.00.

SEA stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.29. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

