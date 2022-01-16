Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.71.

SPB stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after buying an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after buying an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

