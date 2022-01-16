Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.