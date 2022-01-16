Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

