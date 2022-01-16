Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $879,149.68 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $60.00 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

