VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,180,900.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $644,040.00.

VRSN stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

