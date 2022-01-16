Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.