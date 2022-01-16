B. Riley Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $77.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.