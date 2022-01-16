Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,615 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.