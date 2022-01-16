JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,840

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,392 ($73.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,793.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,174.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($68.62), for a total value of £252.75 ($343.08). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

