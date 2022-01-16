Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 870 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($19.28). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,305.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,245.87.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

