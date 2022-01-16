Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.82. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

