Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,280 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,280 ($17.37) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.
ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).
ANTO opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.57. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
