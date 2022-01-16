Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,280 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,280 ($17.37) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.57. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

