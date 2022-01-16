Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,091 ($41.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,013.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

