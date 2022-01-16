Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,091 ($41.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,013.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
