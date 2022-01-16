Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 315.5% in December

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KGFHY opened at $9.01 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

