CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 335.1% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAN opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,511.25 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $101.01.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The business had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

