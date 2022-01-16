Raymond James & Associates Has $1.81 Million Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTHX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.