Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,622 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Brink’s worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after buying an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BCO opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

