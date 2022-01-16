Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,071 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.10% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBP opened at $23.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

