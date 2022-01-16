Raymond James & Associates Has $1.92 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,367,951 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

